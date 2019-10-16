Superintendent Carlton Wilson had earlier said students could use bathrooms that correspond to their gender identities. But Wilson says he received death threats after the announcement and put the policy change on hold until he could talk to the five-member school board.

Wilson has said transgender students can use gender-neutral bathrooms.

A number of federal courts have ruled students should be able to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identities.

