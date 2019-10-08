District officials say a teacher invited the rapper, known as Lil Tripp, without clearing it with officials. The rapper, whose legal name wasn’t released, was performing in the school’s gym and began throwing money. As students rushed onto the gym floor, officials allege the rapper punched a student in the face.

DeKalb school officials say they didn’t hire the rapper or know he was coming, but that normal security was in place. They say the unnamed teacher could be disciplined.

School police declined comment.

