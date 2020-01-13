Aslesen revoked her senior privileges and honors study hall, forced her to write a letter of apology and removed her as editor of the newspaper. Ludwig said in her lawsuit that male students who used the term had not been disciplined, including a boy who had used the term in a profile in the publication that same year.

District Superintendent Derek Barrios released a copy of the settlement to the Argus Leader.

“The parties agree that the execution of this agreement is solely to avoid the ongoing cost and expense of litigation and is not an admission of liability, and that defendants, individually and collectively, affirmatively deny any liability or wrongdoing,” the settlement said.

Ludwig graduated from Elk Point-Jefferson in May 2018.