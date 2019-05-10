TEXAS

Houston area reels after pounding by rainstorm

Houston-area schools were closed Friday and utilities scrambled to remedy power outages that affected thousands of customers after a storm pummeled the area with rain and hail Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings for several areas Friday morning, and a flash-flood watch remains in place throughout Southeast Texas until 7 a.m. Saturday. Houston and Galveston could experience thunderstorms and heavy rain Friday night and into Saturday, before drier conditions set in Sunday, the Weather Service said Friday.

According to KTRK (Channel 13), there were no official reports of injuries linked to the storm as of early Friday.

The University of Houston was closed Friday and announced that its commencement ceremonies would be postponed by a week.

In a week in which Houston and surrounding areas in Southeast Texas already experienced some of the most severe rainfall since Hurricane Harvey, heavy storms again pounded the city late Thursday, leaving at least three bayous overflowing their banks and dozens of people reportedly trapped for a time in floodwater on Interstate 10.

Thursday night’s storm continued a week of flooding. Harris County meteorologist Jeff Lindner told the Houston Chronicle that more than three inches fell in most areas of Houston but that one area far east of the city received four inches in 30 minutes.

About 37,000 customers of CenterPoint Energy were without power late Friday morning, the Associated Press reported.

— Timothy Bella and Kayla Epstein

WASHINGTON

Law reducing vaccine exemptions is signed

Parents in Washington state will no longer be able to claim personal or philosophical exemptions so that their children can forgo the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine before attending day care or school, a measure signed Friday by Gov. Jay Inslee stipulates.

The state recorded more than 70 cases of measles this year, and Inslee (D) signed the bill at Vancouver City Hall, in the county where most of the cases occurred. The law takes effect at the end of July.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that as of the end of last week, 764 cases of measles were confirmed in 23 states.

Washington is among 17 states that allow vaccine exemption for personal or philosophical beliefs. In addition, medical and religious exemptions exist for attendance at the state’s public or private schools or licensed day-care centers. Medical and religious exemptions remain in place under the measure passed by the legislature last month.

— Associated Press

PENNSYLVANIA

Swarthmore bans fraternities, sororities

Fraternities and sororities will no longer be allowed at Swarthmore College in the aftermath of outrage over years-old documents allegedly written by one fraternity there that contains derogatory comments about women and the LGBTQ community and jokes about sexual assault.

School President Valerie Smith made the announcement Friday in a letter posted on the college’s website. Smith says the school’s lone sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, can continue with its current members through the spring 2022 semester but cannot recruit or initiate new members.

Swarthmore’s decision comes about a week after the only two fraternities at the private liberal arts college in suburban Philadelphia decided to disband following the internal documents’ release.

In mid-April, two campus publications released Phi Psi documents from 2012 to 2016 that they said were leaked anonymously. After the documents’ release, dozens of students occupied the Phi Psi house and called for both fraternities to be shut down and the buildings put to other uses.

— Associated Press