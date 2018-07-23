In this July 10, 2018 photo, a camera with facial recognition capabilities hangs from a wall while being installed at Lockport High School in Lockport, N.Y. The western New York school district is upgrading its existing surveillance system to add technology that will scan faces and alert officials to the appearance of expelled students, sex offenders or weapons it has been programmed to look out for. It could be the start of a trend as more schools wary of shootings consider the technology. (Carolyn Thompson/Associated Press)

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — An upstate New York school district is giving its surveillance system a novel upgrade: Facial recognition technology soon will check each face against a database of expelled students, sex offenders and other possible trouble makers.

It could be the start of a trend as more schools wary of shootings consider the technology. Just last week, a Seattle company began offering a free version of its facial recognition system to schools.

Already, the Lockport district’s plan has opened a debate in the community. But the discussion about facial recognition goes far beyond. Microsoft President Brad Smith in a recent blog called for government regulation.

The New York Civil Liberties Union wants to keep the technology out of schools in Lockport and throughout New York, calling it invasive and inaccurate.

