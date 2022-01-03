The Delaware Electric Cooperative, which serves mostly rural areas in Kent and Sussex counties, reported about 440 customers without power.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect through 4 p.m. for Delaware and much of the Eastern Shore and southern New Jersey, with expected snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
More than half a foot of snow had already fallen in parts of Delaware by midday, with 7.2 inches in Woodside and 6.8 inches in both Dover and Harrington, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, based at the University of Delaware.