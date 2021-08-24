At the same time as the swarm, scientists recorded changes to the ground surface of the volcano. That may indicate magma was moving beneath the south part of Kilauea’s caldera, the observatory said. There’s been no evidence of lava at the surface.
The observatory changed its volcano alert level to watch from advisory, meaning Kilauea is showing heightened or escalating unrest with more potential for an eruption.
Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, having erupted 34 times since 1952. Kilauea is about 200 miles south of Honolulu, on the Big Island of Hawaii.