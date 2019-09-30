The agency said 16 of the deadly strandings happened Wednesday around St. Catherines Island, Georgia. An additional pilot whale carcass was later found on Cumberland Island.

Four more dead whales were found Saturday on and near Edisto Beach, South Carolina — about 80 miles (128 kilometers) from the stranding site in Georgia.

The American Cetacean Society says pilot whales are often involved in mass strandings partly due to their social nature.

