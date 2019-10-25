Now, though, the two sides are asking him to clarify his ruling. State officials say they believe they can still ask the question, as long as it’s clear that applicants can decline to answer if they choose.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring ordered court clerks to use a new form that specified the question was optional after the lawsuit was filed.

The lawyer who filed the suit says the question must be removed from the form entirely.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD