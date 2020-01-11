Adam Sandler, who stepped away from roles that appealed to an audience considerably younger than the 50-plus group that the AARP awards cater to, won best actor for his serious turn as a jeweler in “Uncut Gems.”

Renee Zellweger, who had the starring role in a biopic about Judy Garland, won best actress.

Supporting actor awards went to Laura Dern, who played a colorful divorce lawyer in “Marriage Story,” and Tom Hanks, who was Mr. Rogers in “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

The AARP also honored Annette Bening with a career achievement award.

The movie awards for grownups came six days after the Golden Globes, which bypassed “The Irishman” to give its best drama film award to the World War I tale “1917.”

The awards show, hosted by Tony Danza, will be shown on PBS on Jan. 19.