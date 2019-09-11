FILE – This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Former supervisors and colleagues who weren’t interviewed in the investigation about widespread sexual abuse by Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor, now face questioning under oath and scrutiny from a medical board. The State Medical Board of Ohio is reviewing whether any doctors violated a duty to report concerns about Richard Strauss, who died in 2005. (Ohio State University via AP, File) (Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former supervisors and colleagues who weren’t interviewed in the investigation about widespread sexual abuse by an Ohio State University team doctor now face questioning under oath and scrutiny from a medical board.

The issue: Who knew about Richard Strauss’ misconduct, and did they respond properly? Strauss died in 2005, so answers must come from decades-old records, the 300-plus accusers and others who knew him.

Ohio’s medical board is reviewing whether any licensed doctors violated a duty to report concerns.

Meanwhile, a judge says men suing the university can pursue sworn statements from ex-employees who didn’t cooperate with the investigation done for Ohio State. Those include the administrator of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and a former student health director who now has a similar position at another university.

