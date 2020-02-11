She’s since been taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for treatment, Executive Director Suzanne Thurman told the newspaper on Monday.
Rescuers named the seal India because she was found by the Indian River Inlet, but Thurman said she’ll likely be renamed during her recovery. Officials didn’t say whether India would be turned to the ocean afterward.
The marine institute said it will post updates when they become available.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.