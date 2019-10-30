The seat is held by freshman Rep. Conor Lamb, a Democrat who beat third-term Republican Keith Rothfus last year by 12 percentage points.

Parnell made the announcement during an appearance on “Fox & Friends” and on social media, where he posted a photo of himself with Donald Trump Jr.

Parnell is an Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan and wrote a book about it.

Lamb is a former Marine and federal prosecutor whose grandfather was the state Senate’s Democratic floor leader.

