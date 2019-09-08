GEORGIA

Four still missing after cargo ship capsizes

Rescuers were searching Sunday for four crew members of a cargo ship that overturned and caught fire near a port on the Georgia coast, but the efforts ran into trouble amid the flames and instability of the ship, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Golden Ray’s problems began in the early morning when it listed heavily and rolled on its side in St. Simons Sound near the Port of Brunswick with 23 crew members and one pilot on board.

Coast Guard Capt. John Reed said 20 people were safely evacuated from the ship before rescuers determined, as smoke and flames appeared, that the situation was too risky to go further inside the vessel.

Reed said rescue teams Sunday were trying to stabilize the 656-foot vehicle carrier to continue their search for the missing crew members. The incident remains under investigation.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Warrants served in boat fire investigation

Authorities served search warrants Sunday at the Southern California company that owned the scuba-diving boat that caught fire last week, killing 34 people.

Agents with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and other agencies searched the offices of Truth Aquatics in Santa Barbara and the company’s two remaining boats, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lt. Erik Raney said.

The warrants are part of the fire investigation to determine whether any crimes were committed, he said.

The office was ringed in red police tape as more than a dozen agents took photos and carried out boxes.

Thirty-four people died when the Conception sank before dawn on Sept. 2. They were sleeping in a cramped bunkroom below the main deck, and their escape routes were blocked by fire.

The bodies of all but one victim have been recovered. The search for the final body was suspended this weekend because of strong winds and rough seas, Raney said.

— Associated Press

Driver shot dead in Minn. after streaming police chase: Police near Minneapolis fatally shot a driver following a chase after he apparently emerged from his car holding a knife and refused their commands to drop it. The chase started late Saturday night in Edina, Minn., and ended in Richfield with officers shooting the man, Brian J. Quinones, who had streamed himself live on Facebook during the chase. Police responded after Quinones ran a red light and wouldn't pull over, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. According to emergency dispatch audio, Quinones continued running through red lights in Richfield.

— Associated Press