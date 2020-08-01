They were aboard an amphibious assault vehicle that had just completed a training exercise when it began taking on water about a half-mile from Navy-owned San Clemente Island, off San Diego.

The 26-ton, tank-like craft quickly sank in hundreds of feet of water — too deep for divers — making it difficult to reach.

All of the Marines aboard were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, based at nearby Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego. They ranged in age from 19 to their early 30s, and all were wearing combat gear, including body armor and flotation vests, according to Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman, commanding general of the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force.

The craft was one of 13 amphibious assault vehicles that participated in the routine exercise and was heading back to a Navy ship when the sinking occurred. Troops aboard two other amphibious assault vehicles responded quickly but could not prevent the craft from going under, Osterman said.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

Chicago violence rises, January through July

Homicides and shootings surged in Chicago in the first seven months of the year.

From Jan. 1 through July 31, there were 440 homicides in Chicago, and 2,240 people were shot, including many of the homicide victims, according to statistics released Saturday by the police department.

There were 290 homicides and 1,480 shootings, including fatalities, in the first seven months of 2019.

July was especially violent, as the city recorded 105 homicides and 584 shootings. There were 44 homicides and 308 shootings in July 2019.

Despite the increase in violent crime, overall crime, which includes violent crimes, burglaries and thefts, was down 9 percent compared with the same period in 2019. The decrease was driven by a 26 percent decline in thefts and a 19 percent decline in sexual assaults, police said.