Two construction cranes and the remaining part of the collapsed building remain in danger of toppling. The situation could take weeks to resolve.
That means indefinite closure of two major thoroughfares, streetcar lines and bus routes adjacent to the French Quarter and business district.
Among businesses affected are those operating in two 1920s-era historic sites: the opulent Saenger Theatre and the New Orleans Athletic Club.
