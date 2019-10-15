Smith says there was a multi-hour delay before the alert was issued. He blames the belated alert was due to a delay in when the kidnapping was reported to law enforcement.

The chief says the FBI is assisting and two people of interest are undergoing questioning. Both were taken into custody Sunday after authorities found a vehicle recorded by a surveillance camera.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD