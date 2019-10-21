McKinney has been missing since Oct. 12, when she disappeared from a public housing project in Birmingham where a birthday party was being held.

Police arrested two potential persons of interest and are looking for at least one more, but they say they don’t know where the child might be.

An amber alert issue for the girl has been extended to neighboring states.

