The Pensacola News Journal reports Coast Guard air and boat crews spent over 130 hours on scene and searched more than 4,909 square-nautical miles but were unable to locate him.

The U.S. Air Force is now overseeing a recovery effort. The airman’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com

