Officials have not released information about who was on the boat.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the missing people,” said Capt. Stephen V. Burdian, Seventh District Chief of Response. “I encourage anyone with information about the people aboard to contact us as soon as possible.”
The boat left Bimini, Bahamas, on Monday and was supposed to arrive in Lake Worth, Florida, on Tuesday. It was reported overdue that day and Coast Guard and Bahamian authorities began searching for it.
The boat is a 29-foot (9-meter) Mako Cuddy Cabin vessel.
