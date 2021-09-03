She was last heard from via a Monday text message, then failed to pick up her dogs the next day from a boarding facility as scheduled, according to a missing person advisory posted by The AWARE Foundation.
Coleman’s belongings were found at her campsite at the West Glacier KOA campground, by sheriff’s deputies who were conducting a welfare check, said Glacier spokesperson Brandy Burke. The search for Coleman began Wednesday.
Coleman is described as five-feet-six-inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 406-888-7077.
“If you happen to have been hiking that day, please take a look at the (missing person) photo, and if you may have seen her call the tip line,” Burke said.
The search was being conducted in coordination with Flathead County Search and Rescue, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Two Bear Air Rescue and Flathead National Forest.