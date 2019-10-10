People clear the sidewalk after a fall snowstorm in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. The central Rocky Mountain region recieved its first dose of wintry weather. Mountainous areas recently hit by snowfall measured in feet (meters) could get another foot (30 centimeters) or more by Thursday. (Matt Volz/Associated Press)

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A powerful winter-like storm moving through the Great Plains is closing schools and causing travel headaches in multiple states.

Winter storm warnings and watches stretch from Wyoming and Montana through western Nebraska and into the Dakotas and Minnesota. Forecasters are warning the storm is packing strong winds and double-digit snowfall totals, along with blizzard-like conditions through Friday.

In South Dakota where snow was beginning to accumulate Thursday, dozens of school districts canceled classes or started late. The National Weather Service in Bismarck, North Dakota said a “potentially historic October winter storm” was in the making.

Forecasters predicted 1 foot (0.3 meter) of snow or more for parts of the Dakotas through Friday.

The snowstorm left 32,000 without power in Washington state Wednesday.

