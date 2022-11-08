Seattle police arrest suspect in high school shooting

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school Tuesday morning that left one person injured.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers secured the school and at 11:10 a.m. police said they had arrested the suspect.
With the site secured, police were working with Seattle Public Schools to set up a reunification site at Meridian Avenue North and North 135th Street. They also were developing a transportation plan for students who cannot be picked up at the reunification site.