BREAKING: #Seattle Police are moving into the #CHOP to take back the East Precinct.

Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered crowds to disperse. pic.twitter.com/tGXLJ7gNft — Jake Whittenberg 🎥 (@jwhittenbergK5) July 1, 2020

As demonstrations against police violence and racial injustice spread across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, the situation in Seattle took shape in a way distinct from other protests. Activists took over an area in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, and it gave way to scenes as varied as peaceful gatherings, tense faceoffs with police and violence visited on demonstrators.

The occupation has drawn considerable attention and repeatedly been highlighted on cable news, and President Trump has tweeted about it, decrying both the demonstrators and the local and state leaders responding to them. Activists have said that media coverage has focused only on the violence, rather than the calmer aspects that included documentary screenings and concerts.

But the gunfire in the area known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, or CHOP, had increased scrutiny on the gathering. (The region has also been called the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ.) In the latest incident, police said that a 16-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old injured in a shooting early Monday at or near the barriers surrounding the zone.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best issued a statement early Wednesday saying that she supports peaceful protests and would continue her department’s work to engage with activists.

“But enough is enough,” Best said in a statement. “The CHOP has become lawless and brutal. Four shootings — two fatal — robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area. My job, and the job of our officers, is to protect and serve our community.”

More than a half dozen people cuffed and escorted from #CHOP in Seattle in the last 20 min. #komonews pic.twitter.com/6IdaALnUfB — Denise Whitaker🏃‍♀️ (@deniseonKOMO) July 1, 2020

Anyone who remains in the area, or returns to the area, is subject to arrest. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 1, 2020

Police officials moved into the zone early Wednesday wearing protective gear, which the department said was due to people involved in the area “known to be armed and dangerous.”

Durkan’s order described ways she said the city had facilitated demonstrations — including by modifying streets and access routes for pedestrians and allowing obstructions of public streets and sidewalks — but also said conditions had worsened, describing other shootings, “numerous reports of narcotics use and violent crime” and damage to property in the area.

In her order, Durkan said that everyone “unlawfully occupying” the space must be ordered to leave and can be arrested if they do not comply.

