Authorities say Thompson gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capitol One credit applications.
Capital One said 140,000 Social Security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers were breached, resulting in at least 40 lawsuits against the company.
Federal officials say they expect to add charges in the case.
A trial is set for March 2020.
