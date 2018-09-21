ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando has gotten rid of virtual reality headsets that were installed on its Kraken Unleashed roller coaster a little more than a year ago.

News outlets report that park officials have confirmed that the headsets, which disappeared last month, are gone for good.

SeaWorld debuted the VR headsets last June as a way to freshen up the ride, which originally opened in 2000. The VR story followed the rollercoaster’s movements as a virtual submarine evaded deep-sea creatures.

Park officials say cleaning and adjusting the goggles was slowing down the lines too much.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.