FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police in the northern Indiana city of Fort Wayne have arrested a second person in the fatal shooting of three people during an apparent home invasion on Thanksgiving night.

Police said Sunday that 22-year-old Gerald Pinkston was arrested without incident early Sunday at a home in the city. He’s being held on three counts of murder and one count of criminal recklessness.

A warrant for Pinkston’s arrest was issued Nov. 30 but he remained at large until Sunday.

Pinkston is the second person arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Jevonn Johnson, 20-year-old Colton D. Messmer and 21-year-old Tracey A. Andrews and the non-fatal shootings of two others. Kameron Joyner awaits trial on three counts of murder and other charges.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Pinkston.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.