DOVER, Del. — Federal prosecutors have charged a second defendant in a cyberstalking campaign against a Delaware woman.

Prosecutors said in court papers Tuesday that Vincent J. Palesky of New Jersey is willing to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking. They asked that an initial appearance and plea hearing be held on or after Sept. 9.

Palesky’s co-defendant, Kristian James O’Hara of New York, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 10.

O’Hara pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to wage a cyberstalking campaign against the victim, whom he met at Fordham University.

Prosecutors say O’Hara, who worked as a sportscaster for the college radio station, began cyberstalking the victim, a softball player, in late 2016. Authorities say the harassment lasted through May 2018 and involved the victim’s family and boyfriend.

