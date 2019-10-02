DOVER, Del. — Federal prosecutors have won a second guilty plea in a cyberstalking campaign against a Delaware woman.

A judge on Wednesday scheduled a Jan. 9 sentencing date for Vincent J. Palesky of New Jersey. Palesky pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking, which carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Sentencing for Palesky’s longtime friend and co-defendant, Kristian James O’Hara of New York, has been postponed pending a psychological evaluation.

O’Hara pleaded guilty in April to conspiring to wage a cyberstalking campaign against the victim, whom he met at Fordham University.

Prosecutors say O’Hara, who worked as a sportscaster for the college radio station, began cyberstalking the victim, a softball player, in late 2016. Authorities say the harassment lasted through May 2018 and involved the victim’s family and boyfriend.

