Ground-penetrating radar previously found anomalies indicating possible graves in both areas.
During a September meeting of the city committee overseeing the search, University of Florida forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said she believes human remains will be found.
Stubblefield, who has helped orchestrate the search, said any remains that are found will be left where they are while investigators look for clues as to whose remains they are and how those people died.
The violence in 1921 left as many as 300 dead on the city’s Black Wall Street. It happened two years after hundreds of African Americans across the country were killed by white mobs during what became known as the “Red Summer.”
