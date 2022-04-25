Security camera fail during NYC subway attack to be probed

NEW YORK — The failure of security cameras in the New York subway station where a gunman opened fire this month is the subject of an investigation.
Police acknowledged that security cameras in three stations weren’t working on the morning of April 12, including the Brooklyn station where the gunman set off a smoke device and shot 10 people.
The MTA has nearly 10,000 cameras at its 472 subway stations, and other cameras in nearby stations helped police track suspect Frank James’ movements before and after the shooting.
James also left behind a bag containing weapons, smoke grenades and the key to a U-Haul truck he had driven. The truck was found parked near a station where authorities believe James entered the subway dressed in construction clothing.
He was apprehended the following day in New York and charged with a federal terrorism offense.
All of the shooting victims are expected to survive.