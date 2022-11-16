Security guard killed in Chicago-area shopping mall shooting

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — A security guard was fatally shot inside a Chicago-area shopping mall on Wednesday, police said.
About 20 people were inside the mall at the time of the shooting and police were working to interview them, Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said.
Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh said a second man suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene.
At the time of the shooting, about 20 officers were conducting training in a building adjacent to the mall, Kolosh said.
Calumet City is 22 miles (35.4 kilometers) south of Chicago.