FILE - In this July 4, 2000 file photo, The Kalmar Nyckel sails into the Verrazano Narrows before the start of OpSail 2000 celebrations in New York. After nearly two decades, Delaware’s official tall ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, can no longer visit one of its regular ports. Kalmar Nyckel Foundation Executive Director Cathy Parsells tells The News Journal sediment buildup in Lewes prevents the ship dock at “one of its favorite ports.” (Kathy Willens/AP)

LEWES, Del. — After nearly two decades, Delaware’s official tall ship, the Kalmar Nyckel, can no longer visit one of its regular ports.

Kalmar Nyckel Foundation Executive Director Cathy Parsells tells The News Journal sediment buildup in Lewes prevents the ship dock at “one of its favorite ports.”

Parsells said dredging the dock would cost nearly $3 million, making it a project that neither the Delaware River and Bay Authority nor the foundation could afford. DRBA spokesman James Salmon says there’s a chance the problem could be resolved in the future, but there’s no timeline in sight.

The Kalmar Nyckel was built in Wilmington in 1997 as a replica of a Dutch-built ship that sailed for Sweden in the 17th century and became what the foundation calls “a Mayflower of the Delaware Valley.”

