“I am very proud to be from New Jersey,” said Lyon, who is from Neptune and is best known for his cover of “We’re Having A Party,” the old Sam Cooke standard. “When we started out making music, making records, that was not something you could say. If you tried to play in New York City and you said you were a New Jersey band, they didn’t want you.

“I learned from going to New York and Philadelphia and other places to play that there was an axe to grind,” said Lyon, whose hits include “Talk To Me” and “Trapped Again.” ‘’It made me stronger, more aggressive, and I worked my ass off.”

Bon Jovi, a Sayreville native, recalled his days in Asbury Park as a teen rocker playing in clubs where he was too young to legally buy a drink, crediting Richie “LaBamba” Rosenberg, a member of Southside’s Asbury Jukes, with showing him the right way to play several soul songs.

“Without Southside Johnny, there never would have been a Jon Bon Jovi,” Bon Jovi said. “I always wanted to be an Asbury Juke,” calling the band’s leader “a friend, a mentor, a bad influence and sometimes a cranky S.O.B.”

Bon Jovi and Southside’s performance came shortly after the Hall honored and inducted The Smithereens, the pop rock band with members from Carteret and Scotch Plains whose hits include “Blood And Roses,” and “A Girl Like You.”

In the category of arts and letters, inductees include “Jaws” author Peter Benchley of Pennington, longtime Star-Ledger sports columnist Jerry Izenberg of Neptune, “Game of Thrones” author George R. R. Martin of Bayonne and photographer Timothy White of Fort Lee.

In the performing arts category, Alexander, who grew up in Livingston and played George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” was among the inductees.

Inductees in the category of enterprise include businessmen J. Fletcher Creamer Sr. of Saddle River, F.M. Kirby II of Harding and Arthur F. Ryan of Newark. They are joined by restaurateur and entrepreneur Tim McLoone of Little Silver, businesswoman Mary Roebling of Trenton, and businesswoman and TV personality Martha Stewart of Nutley, who was previously selected but is being inducted this year.

In the public service category, activist Elizabeth Allen of Hoboken is being honored. She was a teachers’ rights advocate, and the first woman president of the New Jersey Education Association. Newark physician and professor Victor Parsonnet also is being inducted. He was a cardiac surgeon who helped advance pacemaking.

In the sports category, New York Giants football players Harry Carson of Franklin Lakes and Bart Oates of Harding are being inducted, along with Donovan of Ridgewood and Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez of Old Bridge.

