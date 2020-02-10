Climo pleaded guilty to felony possession of an unregistered firearm. The former security guard was arrested Aug. 8. He could face between two and three years behind bars at sentencing May 14. He might have faced up to 10 years and a $250,000 fine if convicted at trial.

Atomwaffen Division has been linked to several killings, including the 2017 shooting deaths of two men at an apartment in Tampa.

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

University head held

in prostitution sting

The president of Jackson State University resigned Monday after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in central Mississippi.

William Bynum Jr., 57, was among 17 people arrested during the weekend in the Jackson suburb of Clinton, according to Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman.

The Mississippi university system on Monday said Bynum submitted his resignation and it took effect immediately. The governing board for the system named Thomas Hudson, special assistant to the president and chief diversity officer, as interim president.

Bynum was arrested late Saturday or early Sunday and charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana, Hayman said during a news conference Monday.

The people arrested were responding to an online ad for prostitution services, and they were met by an undercover police officer at a chain hotel near Interstate 20, Hayman said.

Bynum had been president of Jackson State since 2017 after serving four years as president of Mississippi Valley State University.

Among the other people arrested was Shonda McCarthy, director of the Jackson State University art galleries. McCarthy, 46, was charged with procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.

— Associated Press

Gunman killed, 2 officers injured in Walmart shooting: Two police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in Forrest City in eastern Arkansas, authorities said. Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said one of the officers was taken to a hospital about 45 miles to the east in Memphis where he was in surgery. The officers responded to the Walmart after someone called police to report a man who was making threats and was "kind of talking out of his head," Lee said.