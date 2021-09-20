In a recent post that set off alarms for federal agents who were monitoring him, Figueroa uploaded photos of Abinader’s motorcade in New York City, putting himself in proximity to the Caribbean dignitary.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Li, without naming the targeted official, said in court that Figueroa “appears to have tracked” Abinader’s whereabouts in New York City, further escalating concerns over menacing messages he posted to Instagram and Facebook accounts — aimed at the foreign leader.
Figueroa’s attorney, Amy Gallicchio, argued his words were “hollow” and that he was not a true threat.
U.S. Magistrate Judge James L. Cott ordered Figueroa held without the option of posting bond, after Li said that the suspect is a public danger and a flight risk. He recently tried to travel to the Dominican Republic to try to find Abinader but was stopped at Newark International Airport because his passport had expired.
Some of his posts reflected his apparent support of QAnon, an Internet-driven conspiracy theory network which tends to support the populist politics of former president Donald Trump.
His posts included ominous comments and threats, officials said. In an Aug. 22 video he urged his audience to recall what had happened to the president of Haiti, which neighbors the Dominican Republic. It was an apparent reference to the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated on July 7.
— Shayna Jacobs
and Samantha Schmidt
FLORIDA
FBI searches home of Petito's boyfriend
FBI agents and police on Monday searched the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park months after the couple set out on a cross-country road trip.
The FBI gave no details on the search by at least a dozen law enforcement officers, but agents removed several boxes and towed away a car that neighbors said was typically used by 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s mother. Local media said Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle.
Laundrie and Petito had been living with his parents at the North Port home before the road trip on which she died.
The young couple had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home on Sept. 1, police said.
In Wyoming, the FBI announced on Sunday that agents had discovered a body on the edge of Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. No details on the cause of death were released. An autopsy was set for Tuesday.
Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but his whereabouts in recent days were unknown.
— Associated Press
OKLAHOMA
First executions since 2015 set for October
Oklahoma scheduled seven executions Monday in what would be the first lethal injections for the state since putting them on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.
Among the men scheduled to die is Julius Darius Jones, even though the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board just last week recommended that his death sentence be commuted to life in prison. The case that drew national attention after it was featured in 2018 on the ABC television documentary series “The Last Defense.”
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled six other executions — one a month from October through March, with two in January.
Oklahoma once had one of the busiest death chambers in the nation. Executions were put on hold following a botched lethal injection in 2014 that left an inmate writhing on the gurney, followed by drug mix-ups in 2015.
— Associated Press