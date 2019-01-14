LOUISVILLE, Ky. — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s attorneys say in a court filing that he plans to undergo hernia surgery in Canada because of injuries he suffered when a neighbor attacked Paul while he was doing yard work at his Kentucky home.

The filing in Paul’s lawsuit against Rene Boucher says the senator will travel to Ontario, Canada, for outpatient surgery scheduled later this month.

The document says the surgery is related to the 2017 attack. Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced to 30 days in prison. Federal prosecutors are appealing the sentence.

A Paul spokeswoman didn’t immediately explain why Paul is having the surgery in Canada, where medical care is publicly funded and universally provided. Paul touts private-market approaches for U.S. health care problems.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.