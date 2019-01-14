KENTUCKY

Rand Paul to have surgery in Canada

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) plans to undergo hernia surgery at a private hospital in Canada because of injuries he suffered when a neighbor tackled him while he was doing yard work at his Kentucky home.

Paul is scheduled to have the outpatient surgery the week of Jan. 21 at Shouldice Hospital in Thornhill, Ontario, his attorneys said in a filing in Paul’s lawsuit against Rene Boucher, who attacked Paul.

The surgery is related to the 2017 attack, the court document says. Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced to 30 days in prison.

In choosing Shouldice, which specializes in hernia repair, Paul will receive care in a country that offers its citizens a publicly funded, universal health-care system that runs counter to Paul’s private-market approach for U.S. health-care problems.

“This is a private, world-renowned hospital separate from any system, and people come from around the world to pay cash for their services,” said Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper.

— Associated Press

ILLINOIS

84-year sentence in honor student's death

A judge has imposed an 84-year prison sentence on a Chicago man who fatally shot a 15-year-old honor student a week after she performed at President Barack Obama’s 2013 inauguration festivities.

Cook County Judge Nicholas Ford handed down the sentence to Micheail Ward, 24, on Monday, five months after Ward was convicted of murder and aggravated battery in the killing of Hadiya Pendleton.

Pendleton became a symbol of Chicago’s gang violence when she was caught in the crossfire of a gang feud she had nothing to do with. Obama spoke of her death during his 2013 State of the Union address, and then-first lady Michelle Obama attended her funeral.

Getaway driver Kenneth Williams also was convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Hostage-taker at UPS is shot dead by police

An armed man who entered a UPS processing facility Monday morning in New Jersey and took two women hostage as other employees ran for safety was shot and killed, officials said.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said the man, identified as William Owens, 39, of Sicklerville, N.J., was fatally shot by police after he exited the building with both women.

Grewal said officers responded to the supply-chain processing facility in Logan Township, about 20 miles south of Philadelphia, around 8:45 a.m. Monday over reports of a man with a gun.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore said there was apparently a prior relationship between the gunman and one of the women he took hostage.

— Associated Press

UTAH

Two men arrested in mall shooting

Two 19-year-old men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a suburban Salt Lake City mall that sent hundreds of panicked shoppers fleeing and left two people wounded, police said Monday.

The incident started as an argument between rival gang members inside the mall and later erupted in gunfire outside, police said.

The suspects, identified as Jesus J. Payan-Mendoza and Jorge Crecencio-Gonzalez, were arrested on suspicion of attempted aggravated murder, but investigators are not yet sure whether either of them fired the shots that hit the victims, who were also involved in the fight, said Kenny Bass, a police spokesman in the Salt Lake City suburb of Murray.

No bystanders were hit or injured, Bass said.

One of the two victims, a woman in her early 20s, was treated and released hours after the shooting broke out, Bass said. A man, also in his early 20s, remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition.

— Associated Press