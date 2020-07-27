On Monday, another federal judge ordered Boucher to serve eight months in prison followed by six months of home confinement for the assault. He was given credit for the 30 days he’s already served behind bars.
Paul, a former presidential candidate, suffered multiple broken ribs and later underwent lung and hernia surgeries that he linked to the attack.
“Dr. Boucher is going to accept his punishment and he has sincerely apologized to the Pauls again today,” said Boucher’s attorney, Matt Baker. “He wants to put this behind him.”
Paul sued Boucher over the attack, and a jury last year awarded the Republican lawmaker more than $580,000 in damages and medical expenses. Paul had testified during that trial that he feared for his life as he struggled to breathe after Boucher, an anesthesiologist by trade, slammed into him in their upscale Bowling Green neighborhood in late 2017. Boucher testified that he attacked Paul after watching the senator form a brush pile near their property line.
Boucher has since sold his home, his attorney said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.