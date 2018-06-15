KENTUCKY

Senator's attacker gets 30-day jail sentence

A neighbor of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was sentenced to 30 days in jail Friday for tackling the senator during a dispute over yard care last fall, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana.

Rene A. Boucher, 60, of Bowling Green, Ky., pleaded guilty in federal court in March to attacking a member of Congress for the November 2017 assault that left Paul with six broken ribs and a case of pneumonia. Boucher had faced a possible sentence of 21 months.

Boucher, who lives next door to Paul, charged at the senator and knocked him over after watching Paul stack brush on a pile on Paul’s property, according to court documents. Boucher told authorities he had “had enough.”

An acquaintance of both men said they had disputes over yard care in years past.

The case drew widespread attention in part because Paul and Boucher initially declined to comment on what prompted the incident.

“No one deserves to be violently assaulted,” a statement from Paul said. “A felony conviction is appropriate and hopefully will deter the attacker from further violence.

“The original 21-month sentence requested would have been the appropriate punishment,” Paul added.

— Justin Jouvenal

KANSAS

Sheriff's deputy killed transporting inmate

An inmate overpowered two sheriff’s deputies while being transported to a Kansas City courthouse on Friday, resulting in a shooting that killed one deputy and critically wounded the other, authorities said.

The suspect was also shot during the confrontation in a gated area near the Wyandotte County Courthouse in Kansas City, Kan. Investigators said the inmate may have grabbed a weapon from one of the deputies during a struggle after he got out of a van transporting him late Friday morning.

Sheriff’s Maj. Kelli Bailiff said the inmate was being taken across the street from the jail, to the services building, for a court hearing. The inmate was taken in a van to a gated area behind the building, and when he got out of the van, he somehow overtook and shot the deputies, Bailiff said.

The slain deputy was identified later Friday as 35-year-old Patrick Rohrer, who had been with the department for seven years.

The wounded deputy and the inmate underwent surgeries Friday afternoon. No other information has been released about the deputy or inmate.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Roller coaster had record of problems

A roller coaster that derailed in Florida had been put out of service twice in the past two years by state inspectors because of problems with the ride.

Two riders fell 34 feet when their car derailed Thursday night and was left dangling from the track. Firefighters used ladders to pull eight others to safety high above the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

“The front car, which was holding four passengers, completely came off the tracks,” said Daytona Beach Fire spokeswoman Sasha Staton. The two riders who fell from the Sand Blaster ride suffered traumatic injuries, she said.

Of nine passengers taken to the hospital, all but two were discharged by Friday afternoon.

A month before the derailment, a state inspector had found problems with the ride, and the roller coaster was ordered to be taken out of service. State inspection reports released to the Associated Press on Friday show that an inspector last month found excessive corrosion, a damaged seat and a crack in the track. Those problems, though, were corrected by the time of a follow-up inspection Thursday, according to the reports.

— Associated Press

Deputy fired over primary offered a stopgap job: A South Dakota sheriff's deputy who was fired by his boss after defeating him in a primary race has been offered another county job until he assumes the sheriff's role. Bon Homme County Sheriff Lenny Gramkow fired Deputy Mark Maggs after Maggs beat him in the June 5 election. With no other candidates filing for November's general election, Maggs will win a four-year term that starts Jan. 1. The Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan reported that county commissioners on Thursday voted to offer Maggs another job to tide him over until he takes office. The sheriff's office was inundated with negative phone calls that hindered emergency responses after the firing. Gramkow says he has no regrets.

— Associated Press