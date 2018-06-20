DOVER, Del. — The state Senate has given final approval to a bill authorizing 12 weeks of paid family leave for teachers and other state government workers.

The measure was approved 16-4 Wednesday despite concerns about hardships on school districts who would need to find long-term substitutes for teachers on extended maternity leave.

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. John Carney for his signature and will make Delaware one of only a handful of states offering paid family leave.

The bill allows a state worker employed for at least a year to take three months of paid maternity or paternity leave upon the birth of a child or the adoption of a child age 6 or younger.

Analysts estimate the benefit will cost state and local taxpayers more than $5 million annually.

