In past years, only religious centers in major metropolitan areas were eligible for grants to protect against potential terrorist attacks. Congress recently began distributing money to smaller cities and rural areas, but it wasn’t permanent.

The bill cosponsored by the New Hampshire Democrat makes that change permanent. It was passed Thursday and sent to President Donald Trump.

“Terrorist threats are not confined just to big cities, and our efforts to prevent and mitigate attacks must not be either,” Hassan said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD