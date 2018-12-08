CLEVELAND — The U.S. Senate has passed legislation to honor former Cleveland Indians center-fielder Larry Doby, the American League’s first black ballplayer, with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, and Rob Portman, a Cincinnati-area Republican, recently announced passage of the bill, which awaits President Donald Trump’s signature.

Republican Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY’-see) of Wadsworth earlier helped gain House approval.

Doby became the American League’s first black player in July 1947, two months after Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color line with the National League’s Brooklyn Dodgers. Doby was a seven-time All-Star, leading the 1948 Indians to the world championship.

Born in Camden, South Carolina, Doby played high school sports in Paterson, New Jersey, and served in the Navy. He died in 2003.

