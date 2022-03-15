The legislation, which passed by unanimous consent, must still get through the House and be signed by President Biden to become law. House leaders and White House officials said Tuesday that they were not immediately prepared to comment on the timing of those steps. Under the measure, the shift to permanent daylight saving time would take effect next year.

Murray, chair of the Senate’s health panel, and Rubio have argued that switching clocks back and forth every spring and fall has led to increased heart attacks and strokes, in addition to hurting retailers by curbing daylight shopping hours — views backed by health and business groups.

More than 40 states, including Maryland, are considering their own changes to end the shifting, pending federal legislation.

— Dan Diamond

No charges against 2 officers in shootings

No charges will be filed against the Chicago police officers who chased and fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez within days of each other last year, prompting sharp criticism of how the department handles foot pursuits, a prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the officers in the deaths, which were captured on video that showed Toledo and Alvarez appeared to have handguns prior to the shootings.

The public release of the videos in April 2021 renewed calls for reform of the Chicago Police Department, which for decades has had a reputation for brutality, misconduct and racism.

In both Chicago shootings, officers chased people on foot — a highly unpredictable situation that critics, including the U.S. Department of Justice, have said is dangerous for both officers and suspects and leads to too many unnecessary shootings.

The deaths led to protests and calls for Chicago to adopt clear guidelines for officers on pursuits, though a policy still has not been finalized.

In February, Alvarez’s family sued the city of Chicago, saying it is partly responsible for his death because of the lack of a foot pursuit policy.

Alvarez was walking when officers approached him because of a traffic incident the night before.

Alvarez ran away, turned a corner and fell, Foxx said. When officer Eric Solano turned the corner, Alvarez was getting up off the ground, and it appeared to the officer that Alvarez was about to shoot him, she said.

In the Toledo shooting, police were on the scene after a gunshot detection system the city uses recorded eight shots in the area. When they arrived, the only two people they saw were Toledo and Ruben Roman, then 21, both of whom immediately started to run away.

Officer Eric Stillman saw that Toledo had his hands near his waistband, causing him to believe that the teen had a gun, Foxx said. She said that the teen raised his right hand so quickly that it was impossible to determine if he’d dropped the gun.

— Associated Press

'Little Miss Nobody' from 1960 identified

“Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the previously unidentified little girl whose burned remains were found over 60 years ago in the Arizona desert was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos, of New Mexico.

The child’s remains were found on July 31, 1960, partially buried in a wash in Congress, Ariz. Her age at various times over the years was estimated to be between 6 and 8 years old, then later at between 3 and 6 years old.

Residents in the nearby central-north Arizona community of Prescott raised money for a funeral and florists and a mortuary donated their services for the little girl they had dubbed “Little Miss Nobody.”

News reports at the time said a local radio announcer and his wife stood in for the girl’s parents during the funeral at Prescott’s Congregational Church.

Sharon Lee Gallegos was reportedly abducted from behind her home in Alamogordo, N.M., on July 21, 1960, a little over a week before her body was found. Authorities say they do not know who took and killed the child.

The remains were exhumed to get DNA samples, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System and others worked on the case.

The sheriff’s office and Texas DNA company Othram raised $4,000 earlier this year to pay for specialized testing that finally identified the girl.

Ray Chavez, the child’s nephew, thanked authorities at the news conference for not giving up their quest to identify his aunt. He said she had been described to him as a happy-go-lucky girl.

— Associated Press

Students steer school bus to safety after driver collapses: A group of middle and high school students in Topsham, Maine, grabbed the wheel of their school bus Monday morning when their driver suffered a fatal medical condition, steering the vehicle to safety while another classmate attempted to administer first aid to the stricken driver. The bus was carrying 14 students when the driver collapsed at the wheel, police told the Portland Press Herald. Their driver, Arthur McDougall, 77, of Lisbon, was taken to a hospital Monday morning and died, the interim superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75 said.