Ford and state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick argue taxpayer money shouldn’t support schools that don’t treat all students and employees equally. The voucher program distributed about $161 million for some 36,000 students attending private schools during 2018-2019, according to a state Department of Education report.

AD

AD

It is unlikely that the bill will advance in the Republican-dominated Legislature during this year’s session as Ford’s bill in 2019 wasn’t considered by a Senate committee and House Republicans voted down a similar proposal as well.

Voucher program advocates maintain that the state money isn’t awarded to schools, but to families who then choose the best school for their children.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD