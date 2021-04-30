The proposal would establish a position called “maternal and child survival coordinator” in the U.S. Agency for International Development. The senators said the coordinator would be tasked with implementing the strategy and making sure effective health interventions are scaled up in developing countries.
The senators said nearly 300,000 women die annually from causes related to pregnancy and childbirth. They also said more than 5 million children under 5 years of age died from preventable and treatable diseases in 2019.