Driver Tevon Stephens told news outlets he noticed the “clearly hacked” sign while going to work.
“But seriously, we needed to bring awareness to it so the road departments would add cameras or add locks to the equipment to keep from distracting the drivers,” Stephens said.
It’s unclear how long the message was on the screen. The contractor said none of their employees were involved in the prank.
