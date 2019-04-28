CHICAGO — A man convicted of trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb by a Chicago bar in 2012 is set to be sentenced.

A focus at a multiday sentencing hearing that starts Monday will be Adel Daoud’s mental health before and after his arrest in an FBI sting. An undercover agent supplied the fake bomb.

In Friday filings, prosecutors recommended a 40-year prison term. Defense attorneys asked that Daoud be released as soon as a treatment program ensuring his mental health can be developed. They noted that he’s been in jail for seven years.

The 25-year-old was temporarily deemed mentally unfit for trial after a judge concluded he sincerely believed shadowy figures were out to get him.

Daoud in November entered the equivalent of no-contest plea to all charges.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.