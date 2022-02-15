U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday scheduled Duggar’s sentencing for April 5 in Fayetteville, about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock.
Federal authorities said they began investigating Duggar after a Little Rock police detective found that child porn files were being shared by a computer traced to Duggar. A federal agent testified that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned.
Duggar’s attorneys have filed for a new trial or an acquittal. His trial attorneys had argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto the computer.