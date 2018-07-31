RALEIGH, N.C. — A man will soon learn his sentence for pretending to be an Army general last year when he landed a chartered helicopter at a North Carolina technology company.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled Tuesday morning for Christian Desgroux on a charge of impersonating a military officer. He pleaded guilty in June to the charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years. His lawyer has argued the sentence should be no more than six months.

Federal agents say Desgroux landed the helicopter last November at the corporate campus of SAS Institute, saying he was on a mission authorized by the president. Authorities say the false story was meant to impress a woman who worked there.

Despite wearing a general’s uniform during the episode, Desgroux never served in the U.S. military.

